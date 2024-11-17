kate-upton-sparks-concern-after-cryptic-social-media-post

Sports Illustrated supermodel Kate Upton caused quite a stir on Friday, Nov. 15, when she took to her Instagram Story with an interesting cryptic scenario.

Videos by Suggest

“Truly asking… lawyers/judges/advocates/law enforcement/ parents,” Upton began the post. She then shared more details about the scenario, stating that a “dad,” who is “recently out of rehab,” had been traveling alone with his 10-year-old daughter in a taxi. He had been drunk and high on pills. At the same time, he has a gun and threatens the taxi driver if he does not drop them off on the highway at midnight to walk home.

(Photo by Kate Upton/Instagram Story)

“Thankfully, the taxi driver refuses,” Kate Upton stated. “And would rather be shot than drop the little girl off on the highway.”

Upton then wrote, “Is this an emergency? A crime? Would you be scared for your child?”

The model/actress did not share any other context about the post. She has been married to MLB star Justin Verlander since 2017 and while they don’t have a 10-year-old daughter, they do have a 6-year-old, Genevieve.

The couple has been mostly private about their marriage over the years. Earlier this year, Upon posted some snapshots from a family vacation to Blackberry Mountain. She made sure to cover Genevieve’s face in the photos as well.

Kate Upton Previously Stated Pitcher Wives Tend to Have ‘More Nervous Energy’ Than Position-Player Wives

During an appearance on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM radio show last spring, Kate Upton opened up about the early days of her relationship with now-husband Justin Verlander. She revealed there is some drama behind the scenes.

“It’s like I was watching The Real Housewives but of baseball,” Upon stated. “I didn’t love to be involved in it, but I loved to just watch.”

Kate Upton also admitted when she and Verlander started dating, not everyone was thrilled about the relationship – including the other players’ wives. She claimed that the wives mainly judged her for not being with Verlander while he was “struggling” in the minor league.

“He didn’t struggle in the minor leagues,” Upton clarified. “Justin was in the minor leagues for like two months. He never had to struggle.”

Kate further pointed out the sense of tension among the pitchers’ wives.

“I feel like I might get in trouble for this,” Upton noted. “I think that pitchers’ wives are a little different than position-player wives because position-player wives.”

Upton then shared, “They play every single game, so they can’t be as connected to every single play.

She then added, “I feel there’s like an energy, a more nervous energy, with starting-pitcher wives because it’s once every five days.”