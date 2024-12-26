Beyoncé Brings Daughter Blue Ivy Out During Christmas Day Halftime Performance

Making her latest public appearance a public affair, Beyoncé brought her daughter Blue Ivy out during her Christmas Day halftime performance.

The pop icon and her eldest daughter hit the stage of the Ravens-Texans game in her hometown of Houston, Texas, for what was called the “Beyoncé Bowl.” Entering on a horse wearing a white-feathered gown and western hat, Beyoncé began the halftime with “16 Carriages.”

After climbing off the all-white horse, Beyoncé continued her performance by bellowing her cover of “Blackbird” and singing “Ya Ya.” She then marched to “Riverdance and met with Shaboozey to duet “Sweet Honey Buckiin.”

She also performed “Levii’s Jeans” with Post Malone and did her rendition of Dolly Parton’s hit song “Jolene.”

Beyoncé closed out the incredible halftime show with her hit track “Texas Hold ‘Em.” She brought out Blue Ivy to dance with her.

“Then spin me in the middle, Blue, I can’t read your mind,” she declared to her daughter.

Following the song’s ending, Beyoncé floated up on a platform with a banner that read “BANG.”

The incredible halftime performance was part of Netflix’s first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday. It was the first time Beyoncé performed the songs from her studio album, Cowboy Carter, live for the first time.

NFL Executive Hans Schroeder Previously Built Up the Excitement For Beyoncé’s Christmas Day Halftime Show Performance

Weeks before Beyoncé’s exciting Christmas Day halftime show performance, Hans Schroeder, NFL executive vice president of media distribution, spoke to Newsweek about the pop icon performing during the holiday game.

“It’s her hometown, and she’s so excited … to be part of Christmas Day on the NFL in Houston,” Schroeder stated. “I think [it] was just a great confluence of the circumstances.”

“You can anticipate a heck of a show. And the Texans have been great in working to make sure [the show goes smoothly],” he continued. “You know, it’s their home game, but how this comes to life on the day in their building for their fans in the stadium [matters to them]. So I think it’s just going to be one heck of a show.”

Schroeder then praised Netflix for having the game on its streaming service.

“To Netflix’s credit, they sort of wanted to really see if there is a way to further lift and build this idea,” he said. “That it’s really a first time of a global large sport event that’s distributed globally by a single entity at this level and magnitude.”

“I think they were thinking about how to make it even bigger and certainly adding a star of Beyoncé’s level to the day,” he added. “On top of what they’re doing with some really cool openings to celebrate the holiday.”