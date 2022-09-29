Taraji P. Henson Finds Empowering Way To Support Viola Davis And Her New All-Female-Led Movie ‘The Woman King’

This week, people around the country are lining up to see The Woman King, the female-led historical action movie starring Viola Davis. Taraji P. Henson is among those who are excited about the film. The actress got pretty creative with her efforts to celebrate Davis’ role in the movie.

Henson Buys Out D.C. Theater For ‘The Woman King’

Based on a true story, The Woman King tells the story of an all-female army from the Kingdom of Dahomey as they train new recruits and fight against a foreign enemy. The movie stars Davis, John Boyega, Lashana Lynch, and Hero Fiennes Tiffin.

In an Instagram post, Henson announced that she bought out an entire movie theater in Washington, D.C. and was giving tickets away to anyone who wanted to see The Woman King.

“DC, PULL UP !!!” she captioned her post. “Let’s show my sister @ViolaDavis, cast and @gpbmadeit support in celebration of this legendary, empowering ALL FEMALE LED @WomanKingMovie ‼ WE BOUGHT out the theater, let’s show up and support.”

Moviegoers React: ‘I’m So Excited To Be Here’

People started showing up at 3 p.m. for the first-come-first-serve tickets, and the line wrapped all the way around the entrance and concession area of the D.C. theater. The people waiting in line to see The Woman King were very excited to see the movie.

“I think this movie is going to be amazing,” said a woman standing in line. “It’s going to promote Black beauty, Black excellence, Black strength and I think that everyone should come out and see it.”

“I’m so excited to be here,” another woman said. She was accompanied by five generations of her family members. “In the DMV, we’re representing!” Fans were equally enthusiastic in the comment section of Henson’s post.

Davis Responds: ‘Love You Sis’

“Y’all are so dope for this!!! Wow!” one person wrote. Another commented, “THIS IS AWESOME. SO WISH I WAS IN DC JUST FEEL THE ENERGY OF THE THEATER.” Davis and Boyega chimed in, with David writing, “Thank you, Taraji! Love you sis.” Boyega commented, “Thank you so much!!!!”

The Woman King is already dominating the box office. The movie made over $19 million in its opening weekend and has grossed over $37 million at the box office worldwide so far. Henson’s theater buyout shows just how enthusiastic people are about The Woman King!

