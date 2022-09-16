Taraji P. Henson Gets Down With Usher On Stage In Las Vegas For Her 52nd Birthday

Taraji P. Henson went all out for her 52nd birthday celebration! The star got to take the stage during one of Usher’s Las Vegas residency performances, and fans and audience members loved her dance moves.

Usher And Henson Put On A Show

“To @tarajiphenson and all the birthday girls that celebrated with me last night….” Usher captioned a video of the pair onstage. “Do yo dance it’s yo birthday….” Henson and the R&B singer danced together while Usher sang Bobby Brown’s “Rock Wi’tcha.”

Henson posted videos from the concert as well. “Soooooo about last night!!!” she captioned her videos. “Thank you @Usher #wehadatimelastnight#birthdaybehavior #virgoseason.” The actress also posted a video clip from her dance with the singer.

“Welp #atimewashad,” she wrote under the post. “thank you @usher for an amazing birthday turn up.” Henson and Usher’s fans were freaking out about the interaction between the two stars, and let them know in the comments section.

“Ooooooh u wadnt ready bro lol,” one follower laughed. “TPH WAS TURNT!!!! This was too cute tho!!!!” Another wrote, “Taraji a WHOLE vibe!!!” Someone else commented, “Awwww he is so sweet for making your night! True professional and overall sweetie.”

Usher’s Vegas Residency

Usher is currently in residency at Dolby Live at the Park MGM in Vegas, where he will be performing through October. While appearing on the People Every Day podcast, the singer discussed why he loves performing in Las Vegas.

“Having an audience come to you is always great. I love the fact that I’ve been able to really celebrate all of the years of my music and see a very mixed, eclectic crowd of people. But I think more than anything, the fact that it fits my lifestyle,” Usher shared.

He continued, “I’ve been able to still focus on the things that I love, that are creative, that are kind of ancillary to what I do in music. Whether it’s in film or rather in production or working with other artists and still have family time, but yet still do what I love, which is performing.” It’s great to watch Henson let loose and dance at the Vegas concert, showing that no matter your age, you can still “rock” with the best of them!

