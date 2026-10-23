Talk Show Axed After 16 Seasons on TV

The popular MLB Network show Intentional Talk is coming to an end. Currently the longest running talk show on the network, it only has a few more weeks left.

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“After 16 seasons, the final episode of Intentional Talk will air November 4th, 2026,” the show announced via X on Oct. 19. The show then shared a video of hosts Ryan Dempster, Kevin Millar and Siera Santos talking about the show’s run.

“This is such a mistake by @MLBNetwork. This was a lot of our childhoods. The only show that doesn’t sit and talk about nonsense analytics and truly just talks baseball. To the fans like me who can’t stand hearing nerd stats and wanna enjoy the game. Thank you for helping raise me,” one fan replied.

Another fan replied “Damn i hate to see this show go. Seriously such an awesome group and been entertaining for years.”

After 16 seasons, the final episode of Intentional Talk will air November 4th, 2026.@SieraSantos, @Dempster46 & @KMillar15 reflect on the show's run and their last four years together. pic.twitter.com/4hfyW6bidI — Intentional Talk (@IntentionalTalk) October 19, 2026

The MLB Network acknowledged the end of the show on X.

“Intentional Talk has been an MLB Network institution for 16 seasons, showcasing baseball’s great personalities and laugh-out-loud moments to generations of fans,” the statement begins.

“From ‘The Best Interview in Baseball,’ to ‘Got Heeeem,’ we thank every person who has contributed to the show’s fantastic run, especially the real 1-5 and ‘04 champ Kevin Millar, who has been part of IT since day one.

“We share our deep gratitude to Siera Santos, Ryan Dempster and Kevin for the last four years and look forward to the trio and fans celebrating the show’s significant success and impact on the game during the World Series and final show on Wednesday, November 4th.”

Many fans criticized the network for making the choice to end the show.

“Horrible decision. The IT crew gave us an hour of fun organic baseball takes that weren’t steeped in analytics. The player interviews were refreshing glimpses into the player’s personality-free from the canned post-game statements. MLB network offers little value at this point,” one person wrote.