Tragic Details About Robert Carradine’s Final Days and Death Released

Newly released records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner have provided additional details about the final days of actor Robert Carradine, best known for his roles in Revenge of the Nerds and Lizzie McGuire.

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Authorities ruled Carradine’s death a suicide following complications from an anoxic brain injury. He was 71.

According to the medical examiner’s report obtained by outlets such as TMZ and PEOPLE, Carradine voluntarily admitted himself to UCLA’s Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital on January 16 after experiencing ongoing suicidal thoughts. The report stated that he sought treatment for mental health concerns and had previously received care at the facility.

The following day, hospital staff found Carradine unresponsive in his room. The medical examiner’s report indicated that he suffered cardiac arrest after a suicide attempt.

Emergency responders and medical personnel attempted to save him, and doctors transferred him to intensive care. His condition continued to decline over the following weeks. Carradine died on February 23.

Robert Carradine Struggled From A Plethora Of Mental Disorders

Medical records cited in the report documented a long history of mental health struggles. Investigators noted that Carradine had been diagnosed with anxiety, bipolar disorder, and severe depression with psychotic features. The report also referenced prior suicide attempts.

According to an investigator’s narrative, Carradine’s daughter told authorities that he had battled bipolar disorder, depression, and psychosis for roughly two decades and had recently become increasingly depressed before seeking treatment.

Following his death, Carradine’s family released a statement remembering him as a beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother. They also acknowledged what they described as his nearly two-decade struggle with bipolar disorder. The family expressed hope that his story would encourage more open conversations about mental illness and help reduce stigma surrounding mental health treatment.

Colleagues and former co-stars paid tribute after his death, remembering his warmth, humor, and lasting impact on those who worked with him.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.