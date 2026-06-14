7 Best Actors to Guest Star on ‘Gunsmoke’

Before they became Hollywood legends, many stars made a stop in Dodge City.

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During its remarkable 20-season run, Gunsmoke welcomed hundreds of guest performers. Some arrived as unknown actors looking for a break. Others already had impressive careers. Either way, the iconic Western became a showcase for talent that would later dominate television and movie screens.

Here are seven of the best actors to guest star on Gunsmoke.

Kurt Russell

Long before he starred in films like Tombstone and Escape from New York, a young Kurt Russell appeared in two episodes of Gunsmoke.

He first showed up in 1964 and later returned nearly a decade later in a completely different role. Even at a young age, Russell displayed the screen presence that would make him a Hollywood favorite.

Jodie Foster

Jodie Foster appeared in three episodes while still a child actor.

Her performances offered an early glimpse of the talent that would eventually earn her multiple Academy Awards. Few future stars arrived in Dodge City with more promise.

Harrison Ford

Years before he picked up a lightsaber or cracked a bullwhip, Harrison Ford appeared in two Season 18 episodes.

At the time, he was still working his way through small television roles. Within a few years, he would become one of the biggest movie stars on the planet.

Ron Howard

Before he became an Oscar-winning director, Ron Howard built a successful acting career. His appearance on Gunsmoke came during his early television years, long before he directed classics such as Apollo 13 and A Beautiful Mind.

William Shatner

In 1966, William Shatner guest-starred as a runaway killer. That same year, he stepped onto the bridge of the USS Enterprise as Captain James T. Kirk. The timing makes his Gunsmoke appearance a fascinating piece of television history.

Sam Elliott

Could any actor look more at home in a Western? Sam Elliott appeared on Gunsmoke early in his career and later became one of Hollywood’s most recognizable cowboy figures. His trademark voice and rugged style fit the series perfectly.

Bette Davis

Already a screen legend, Bette Davis brought serious star power to Dodge City when she appeared in the Season 12 episode “The Jailer.” Her guest turn remains one of the most memorable celebrity appearances in the show’s history.