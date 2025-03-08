Sydney Sweeney ‘Sweet as Apple Pie’ in Brand New Photo Spread

“So you’re saying there’s a chance…” Fans are buzzing after Hollywood stunner Sydney Sweeney dropped her latest photo dump, especially after news of her upcoming marriage getting postponed.

Earlier this year, Sweeney postponed her wedding to longtime partner Jonathan Davino. Engaged for three years, the couple had initially planned to tie the knot in May 2025. However, those plans have been put on hold. According to a report from TMZ, their demanding schedules have left them “too busy” to move forward with the wedding as originally planned.

However, the Immaculate star doesn’t seem too affected by the nuptials getting called off. Sweeney stole the show at an Oscars after party in a jaw-dropping dress that had fans forgetting about everything else—including the wedding.

A few days later, she returned to Instagram with a fresh series of photos. She called it her “very, very late” photo dump from January and February. She kicked things off with a candid shot of her sampling some apple pie, a grin of delight hidden behind the spoon.

In the shots, Sweeney enjoyed quality time with actress Amanda Seyfried, attended a New York Rangers game alongside Maude Apatow—actress and daughter of director Judd Apatow—and spent time with her The Housemaid co-star, Brandon Sklenar, who was spotted sharing a close moment with Sweeney backstage.

“As sweet as apple pie (this is my attempt at a very very late jan x feb photo dump im sorrryyyyy),” she wrote alongside the series of shots.

Sydney Sweeney Fans Flood Her Latest Post

Of course, the Euphoria star’s legion of fans rushed to the comments to the star’s most recent photo dump.

“Apple of my eye lookin sweeter than a slice of apple pie,” one fan gushed. “Apple pie is yummy,” another wordsmith added. “Love you, Sydney. Stay true to who you are,” a third onlooker chimed in.

It goes without saying that multiple hopeful fans decided to shoot their shots with the still legally single 27-year-old.

“Marry me?” one brave fan offered.

To date, Sweeney hasn’t responded to the fan… publicly.

Until then, the cosmic ballet continues. Will Sweeney reschedule her wedding or split with Davino? Only time will tell.