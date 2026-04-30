ving-rhames-hospitalized-after-collapse

Pulp Fiction and Mission: Impossible star Ving Rhames is reportedly on the mend after being hospitalized following a collapse.

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On April 29, the 66-year-old was eating at a Los Angeles restaurant with his family when he collapsed at the table, TMZ reported.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) confirmed to USA Today that paramedics responded to an incident involving a 66-year-old man in North Hollywood, California, around 1:40 p.m. local time on Wednesday. The man was “treated and transported” for medical care, the outlet reported.

Rhames was released from the hospital and was on his way home by Wednesday evening, according to his manager, Brad Kramer. “He sounded like every day Ving and cracked a joke over the phone,” Kramer told Variety. He added that the star felt fine.

Ving Rhames Reportedly Cracked Jokes Following Hospitalization After Collapse

Kramer informed USA Today that he spoke with Rhames on the phone shortly after the actor was hospitalized. He reported that Rhames seemed like his usual self, even making “a humorous remark.” Kramer added that the actor “feels fine” and “may have been overheated” at the time of the incident.

Ving Rhames filming ‘Mission Impossible 6’ at the Tate Modern in London on February 11, 2018. (Photo by Ian Lawrence/GC Images)

Besides starring as computer hacker Luther Stickell in all eight Mission: Impossible movies, Rhames has also appeared in films such as 1999’s Bringing Out the Dead, the 2004 remake of Dawn of the Dead, and 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2.

His upcoming projects include the movie The Mongoose, alongside Liam Neeson and Marisa Tomei. He’ll also star in Painter, with Walton Goggins and Amber Midthunder.