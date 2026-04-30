Meghan McCain Calls Her ‘The View’ Successor ‘a Joke’

Seemingly confirming her fallout with The View is ongoing, Meghan McCain referred to her successor, Alyssa Farah Griffin, as “a joke.”

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During the latest episode of her Citizen McCain podcast, the daytime talk show’s former co-host ranted about Griffin.

“I’m gonna say something that’s a little nasty,” she said. “The person they replaced me with is a joke. She is in no way representative of conservative women.”

Continuing to criticize Griffin, McCain declared, “It’s been a wildly disappointing experience for me to see what legacy I helped do during the four years there while my dad battled brain cancer and I had not one, but two miscarriages while I worked there.”

She then incorrectly stated, “The show has only won an Emmy twice in its history—one time is when I was there, for Best Political Show.”

The View has won more than 30 Daytime Emmys since its premiere in 1997. It has not won any awards for Best Political Show because such a category doesn’t exist.

Along with the criticism and incorrect remarks, McCain apparently forgot Griffin’s name, referring to her as “whatever.”

Not letting the negativity completely take over, McCain went on to praise fellow The View conservative alum, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, who guest-hosted on the show while Griffin was on maternity leave earlier this year.

“She was great, and she was really strong,” McCain said about Hasselbeck’s guest-hosting. “And she fought for a lot of the things that I fight for.”

McCain co-hosted on The View for four years, starting in late 2017. She left the show in 2021, initially saying that she wanted to move to Washington, D.C. However, since her departure, McCain has continuously called out the talk show for having a “toxic work environment.”

McCain Previously Slammed ‘The View’ For Its Lack of a Conservative Voice

This isn’t the first time that McCain has made it clear where she stands with The View. The former co-host slammed the show for lacking a conservative voice on the all-women host panel.

“It is actual malfeasance on the part of ABC news that there isn’t one single conservative woman on The View this morning who voted for Trump,” she wrote on X in 2024. “Or simply isn’t repulsed by his supporters to explain to America why he is still so popular.”

Griffin joined The View in September 2022. She previously served as the White House director of strategic communications and assistant to the president during President Trump’s first term. She also served as press secretary to former Vice President Pence.

Despite McCain’s criticism, Griffin has received an Emmy nomination for her role on the talk show.