Sydney Sweeney’s Cut-Out Dress Look for Oscars Party Is Stopping Everyone in Their Tracks

Sydney Sweeney (who recently postponed her wedding plans, fellas) took onlookers’ breath away at an Oscars party in a pink gown cut out in all the right places.

On Sunday night, the 27-year-old made a statement at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, wearing a stunning custom pink Miu Miu gown. The crystal-embellished keyhole dress was paired with matching pink satin platform heels, creating an elegant and eye-catching look.

Sydney Sweeney attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

She elevated her look with a soft, peachy-pink eyeshadow that perfectly complemented the color of her halter gown.

Fans Swoon Over Sydney Sweeney’s Latest Red Carpet Look

Of course, fans flooded social media to lavish praise on the Immaculate star’s latest look. “Sydney Sweeney, I’m on my knees,” one X user gushed alongside footage of the actress on the red carpet.

“Syndeys looks are straight lethal,’ another fan declared on X. “Sydney Sweeney looking gorgeous,” a third onlooker agreed.

Yet another onlooker seemed to think the actress was the big winner of the night despite zero nominations.

“Always on knees for Sweeney,” the lovelorn fan wrote. “Her beauty shines more than any Oscar,” they added.

Sydney Sweeney’s Glam Look Follows Packing on Muscle for a Film Role

Of course, this is a return to form after the actress packed on some muscle for a role. The star recently responded to body-shaming critics who targeted her appearance while preparing to portray boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming biopic.

She addressed the comments by sharing videos showcasing her intense gym routine, highlighting her dedication to the role. The footage featured the actress flipping tires, lifting heavy weights, working the heavy bag, and training in a boxing ring.

“You’re such a badass,” her Anyone But You costar Glen Powell wrote in the comments.

According to TMZ, Sweeney’s wedding to her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, has been postponed. The couple, who got engaged three years ago, were reportedly planning to get married this May, but their plans are now on hold. However, she doesn’t seem to be letting the spoiled plans dampen her fashion game…