Travis Kelce Addresses Alleged ‘Beef’ With Famous Actress

Travis Kelce has addressed the alleged “beef” he has with acting icon Meryl Streep.

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The “feud” between the two started when Streep seemingly threw shade at the NFL star while promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2.

“The hardest thing about shooting in Milan was walking in stillettos on the cobblestones,” she explained. “I’d like to see Travis Kelce do that.”

During the April 29 episode of New Heights, Travis’ brother, Jason, asked him about the situation.

“Do we have beef with Meryl Streep?” he asked Travis. “Is there Meryl Streep beef?”

To which Travis responded, “That’s a powerful woman right there. I am a fan of Meryl Streep. I don’t have beer with her.”

While responding to Streep’s comment, the Kansas City tight end declared, “Oh Meryl, you have no idea how good I am at walking in heels, OK?”

Although Jason was ready to start working on some custom heels, Travis had other ideas. “I wear Chelsea boots, are those heels?” he asked.

“No, it’s gotta be a stiletto,” Jason answered. “That’s why it’s hard.”

Seemingly and quickly walking back his initial heel remark, Travis said, “I don’t think I can do it, Meryl. I’ll let you have it.”

However, Jason didn’t let Travis off the hook, declaring his younger brother was a “quitter.”

“You’re a quitter? You’re just gonna give up to Meryl Streep? he asked. “You’re a world-class athlete, Travis!”

Travis fired back, “I don’t think I’m going to make it to Italy and walk in stillettos.”

However, he then gave fans a little ray of hope.

“I’ll tell you what, Meryl,” he added. “IF I ever find myself in Italy on that cobblestone, I’ll try and find a size 14, and we’ll put it to the test.”

Streep is reprising her role as terrifying magazine editor Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada 2. Starring with her in the film are Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci. The highly anticipated sequel is set to hit theaters on Friday.