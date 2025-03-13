sydney-sweeney-stuns-in-short-skirt-while-in-paris

Sydney Sweeney just dropped a post after living her best life at Paris Fashion Week, and once again, the internet is collectively picking its jaw up off the floor.

In the shots she posted to Instagram on March 12th, the 27-year-old blonde bombshell wore a stylish black leather outfit that included a boxy cropped jacket and a bubble-style miniskirt with subtle pleats. Underneath the jacket, she paired a white frilly crop top with a cozy brown knit cardigan. To finish the look, she layered the skirt over gray briefs.

The Immaculate star also wore glossy black pointed-toe heels paired with gray leg warmers. Her stockings were pulled down below her knee, partially covering her foot and overlapping the buckled straps of her shoes.

“Paris for a day with @miumiu,” she captioned the series of snaps, which appeard to be shot in a swanky hotel room.

Of course, Sweeney’s fans rushed to the comments to show their support for the star’s latest social media offering.

“A real life doll,” one comment read. “Perfection in Paris,” a second onlooker added.

Meanwhile, pal Paris Hilton also couldn’t resist commenting, adding a heart eyes emoji.

Sydney Sweeney was Also Spotted Rocking the Miniskirt Front Row at Paris Fashion Week

Sweeney was also spotted rocking the mini-skirt front row for Paris Fashion Week, rubbing elbows with rapper A$AP Rocky. She added a pair of shades once outside the photo shoot.

Sydney Sweeney og A$AP Rocky på Miu Miu på Paris Fashion Week. pic.twitter.com/w1pCaEDJXa — 730.no (@730no) March 12, 2025

Of course, earlier this year, Sweeney decided to postpone her wedding to her longtime partner, Jonathan Davino.

The couple, engaged for three years, had planned to marry in May 2025. However, those plans have been squashed, with no new date set. According to a TMZ report, the delay is due to their hectic schedules, leaving them “too busy” to proceed with the wedding as planned.

“The wedding was being pushed back because of the couple’s busy schedule,” the outlet reported.

Meanwhile, 2025 stands to be a busy year for Sweeney. Filming for the third season of Euphoria kicked off earlier this week, marking her return to the acclaimed series. She will also star with Julianne Moore in the thriller Echo Valley and is set to star in and produce a movie about the life of boxer Christy Martin.