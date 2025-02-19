A$AP Rocky Assault Trial Verdict Revealed

Famed rapper A$AP Rocky was found not guilty of felony assault following a three-week-long grueling trial.

During the verdict reading on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Los Angeles’ Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center, the jury officially acquitted the rapper, who was accused of firing a semi-automatic handgun at his former friend and A$AP Mob member, A$AP Relli, during an altercation in November 2021. He was charged with felony assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

Upon hearing the first verdict, A$AP Rocky jumped over the stand and hugged his mother, sister, and partner, Rihanna. He then declared to the jury, “Thank y’all for saving my life. Thank y’all for making the right decision.”

The judge further thanked the jury for their time and added, “We cannot have jury trials without folks like you.”

Rihanna then took to her Instagram Stories and shared her reaction to the verdict. “The glory belongs to God and God alone! Thankful, humbled by His mercy,” she wrote, with a praying hands emoji.

A$AP Rocky was facing up to 24 years in prison.

District Attorney John Lewin Asked the Jury Not to Be ‘Swayed’ By Rihanna’s Presence During A$AP Rocky’s Trial

During the closing statements on Friday, Feb. 14, district attorney John Lewin asked the jury not to be “swayed” by Rihanna’s presence during the trial.

“This is not something you’re allowed to consider,” Lewin stated. “We are all responsible for what we do. I want to make sure that no matter how famous his [partner] is, no matter how cute his kids are, no matter how much they giggle during closing arguments… he needs to be treated like any other person. Because in the end, that’s what he’s entitled to.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share two children, RZA, 2, and Riot, 1.