Sydney Sweeney Stuns in Mini Dress at Paris Hilton’s Birthday Bash

Sydney Sweeney nearly stole the show at heiress Paris Hilton’s 44th birthday bash, rocking a mini dress that screamed, “That’s hot.”

On Instagram, Oscar de la Renta shared the 27-year-old actress wearing the piece from their latest collection.

The dress featured delicate white cherry blossom branches beautifully placed along the neckline, down the center, and along the sides. These blossoms also perfectly match the dress’s color and fabric, creating the effect of soft pink petals gently scattered across it.

Sweeney kept her accessories understated, completing the look with elegant pastel pink pump heels. Of course, you don’t need many frills when you have toned legs for days like the Madame Web actress.

Of course, Sweeney gifted her Instagram followers with a few candid snapshots from the swanky birthday bash. They included a shot alongside Hilton, a quick clip of Sweeney giving her dress a quick hip shake twirl, and her falling into a ball pit with actress Anya Taylor-Joy.

“Always the best parties with the queen of fun @parishilton,” the Immaculate star captioned the post.

The reality TV star and DJ celebrated her party in the company of Snoop Dogg, Jessica Alba, Sofía Vergara, and a host of other celebrities. Hilton celebrated her “Sliving” birthday party on Saturday, February 22nd, hosting the event at her luxurious Beverly Hills mansion, according to TMZ.

Paris Hilton Sported a Throwback Look for Her 44th Birthday Party

Meanwhile, at the party, Hilton dazzled in a bold, multi-colored, barely-there dress that seemed to pay homage to the iconic silver sequined dress she famously wore to celebrate her 21st birthday. The House of Wax star completed the glamorous look with oversized sunglasses, a pink bedazzled choker, and elegant diamond drop earrings.

Hilton’s 2-year-old son, Phoenix — born in January 2023 with her husband, Carter Reum — was spotted posing for photos alongside Sweeney and his glamorous mom.

Also among the standout attendees at Hilton’s event were internet sensation Lele Pons, Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline, and choreographer Parris Goebel.