Glen Powell’s Wild First Date Story Involving Cannibalism Sends Internet Into Frenzy

Glen Powell recently shared a wild first date story involving cannibalism that has the internet buzzing.

Powell made an appearance recently on Jake Shane’s Therapuss podcast. While on the show, Powell told a story about one of his sister’s friends who went on an almost-deadly first date.

Glen Powell shares story of a friend who went on a date with a cannibal on the Therapuss podcast. pic.twitter.com/hwv5noykUO — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 8, 2024

“You want to hear a crazy story? My little sister was friends with a girl who went on a date with a guy,” Powell’s story began. “They’re hanging out. He’s super charming.”

“They have a great night. And she goes back to his apartment that night and he’s like, ‘Hey, can I give you a massage?'” Powell continued. “As she got back to his apartment, she started getting weird vibes. She’s like ‘Something feels off.'”

“So, he starts massaging her shoulders,” Powell continued. “Everything just feels odd. She’s like, ‘I gotta get out of here.’ It’s a little weird, he’s like, ‘No, no. Please don’t leave. I’m sorry.’ She leaves.”

Powell stated that the friend began to itch like crazy the following day. She went to the doctor and was horrified at what she discovered.

“He does a test on her skin,” Powell said. “It turns out it’s a black market lotion that breaks down skin for human consumption. This man was rubbing lotion on her body to eat her.”

“The doctor is like, ‘You have to give me this person’s address. And you should call the police.’ They go to this guy’s house, and he had several girls’ bodies in the house.”

Talk about a close encounter…