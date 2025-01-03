sydney-sweeney-shows-off-her-figure-while-posing-on-a-jet-ski-in-new-pics

Sydney Sweeney kicked off 2025 in style, sharing the last few days of 2024 with a recap featuring a fresh bikini pic. On Thursday, the Immaculate star celebrated the New Year by sharing a fresh set of photos on her Instagram.

The series of snaps kicked off with the 27-year-old blonde bombshell rocking a coffee-colored string bikini posed atop a jet ski.

Of course, this follows photographers sneaking pics of the actress at play on the jet ski at her home in Florida. Hey, if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.

A detail of Sweeney’s bikini pic… you know, so you can see the model of the jet ski… (Image via Instagram / Sydney Sweeney)

The photos also captured the Madame Web star enjoying a series of memorable moments, from playing a game of limbo with friends and striking playful poses for Polaroids during a vintage-glam evening to singing karaoke and dazzling in a sleek, cream-colored dress.

Sweeney also rocked a silky white dress in a mirror selfie. (Image via Instagram / Sydney Sweeney)

However, Sweeney saved perhaps the most candid shot for last.

Amid a festive holiday gathering and surrounded by friends, Sweeney shared a kiss with her fiancé, Jonathan Davino.

The actress capped off her series of shots with a pic of her smooching her fiancé, Jonathan Davino. (Image via Instagram / Sydney Sweeney)

In the pic, Davino dips his future bride back, her hair cascading down as they lock lips. Note that in the background, one of Sweeney’s gal pals is making with a Santa mannequin. Perfection.

“The last few days of 2024 will forever be some of my favorite,” Sweeney wrote alongside the post.

Hopeful Suiters Have Their Souls Crushed After Seeing Sydney Sweeney Kiss Her Fiancé

Without hesitation, Sweeney’s legion of over 23 million instagram followers rushed to the comments to gush in all directions over her latest set of snaps.

“How can one person be this hot,” one admirer wondered. “The most beautiful, gorgeous baby, thanks for being the most precious. Your 2025 will be brilliant,” a totally healthy, not at all unhinged fan wrote.

“Stop breaking the internet,” another onlooker insisted.

Indeed, the post stacked well over three million likes and dozens of comments in less than 24 hours…

However, some fans weren’t feelinfg that last candid shot…

“Last slide just ruined my year. I’ll try again in 2026,” one dejected fan joked about the final shot of her kissing Davino. “Can’t believe she’d post the last pic of us without even asking, smh,” a second fan echoed. “Who that dude in the last slide I’m so sick,” another pearl clutching Sweeney lover bemoaned.

