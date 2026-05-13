Update on the Man Who Stole Unreleased Beyoncé Tracks

A Georgia man will serve prison time after pleading guilty to the theft of unreleased Beyoncé music and confidential tour materials stolen from a vehicle in Atlanta last year.

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Per Fox 5 Atlanta, authorities confirmed that Kelvin Evans, 41, accepted a plea deal on May 12 in Fulton County Superior Court.

Evans pleaded guilty to entering an automobile with intent to commit theft and criminal trespass. The court sentenced him to five years, including two years in prison and three years on probation. Prosecutors had prepared to take the case to trial before Evans changed his plea.

Police connected Evans to a July 2025 break-in involving a rented Jeep Wagoneer used by members of Beyoncé’s tour team during the singer’s Cowboy Carter tour stop in Atlanta.

Choreographer Christopher Grant and dancer Diandre Blue told investigators that someone smashed the vehicle’s rear window and stole two suitcases containing sensitive materials.

Beyoncé Track Thief Sentenced

According to police reports, the stolen items included hard drives containing unreleased Beyoncé tracks, concert footage plans, set lists, and production materials tied to both past and future performances. Thieves also took electronics, designer clothing, and personal belongings from the vehicle.

Investigators used tracking data from stolen electronics, including AirPods and a laptop computer, to help identify a suspect. Surveillance footage reportedly showed Evans parking near the rented Jeep before the theft occurred. Authorities arrested him several weeks later.

Court records revealed that Evans initially pleaded not guilty and rejected an earlier plea agreement before reversing course shortly before trial. As part of his probation terms, the court ordered him to avoid contact with the victims and stay away from the location where the break-in occurred.

Officials have not recovered the stolen hard drives or unreleased music. Authorities also have not disclosed whether anyone copied or distributed the files before investigators arrested Evans.

Neither Beyoncé nor her representatives have issued a public statement following Evans’ guilty plea. However, the case has continued to attract widespread attention because of the unreleased music involved and the security concerns surrounding major touring productions.