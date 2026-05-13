Mom of ‘American Idol’ Finalist Claims Singer Was ‘Robbed’ After Third-Place Finish

Following the Season 24 finale of American Idol, one of the finalists’ moms slammed the show, claiming the singer was “robbed.”

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Katija Richardson, the mom of finalist Keyla Richardson, took to to voice her frustration that the singer was not crowned the season’s winner.

“My baby was robbed,” Katija declared. “She did not fail. She was robbed I’m sorry I’m gonna say it!!!”

Keyla came in third place, while Jordan McCullough was runner-up, and Hannah Harper was declared the winner.

During the finale’s hometown segment, Keyla performed “Un-Thinkable (I’m Ready)” by Alicia Keys and Whitney Houston’s “I Love The Lord.”

American Idol judge Luke Bryan had nothing but praise for Keyla.

“This whole year I just watched you focus with drive and determination,” he said. “We’ve seen you just give it your all for your family and your crew and your people, and you’ve won in our eyes. Just watching you seize every moment has been so inspiring to me.”

The Contestant Speaks Out Following the Season Finale

Unlike her mom’s reaction, Keyla gave a more positive statement following the season finale.

“The journey has been amazing,” she declared in a post on Instagram. “We are just getting started #idol.”

Keyla’s fans took to the comment section to praise her performances during the season.

“I’ve been a huge fan since Sunday Best,” one fan wrote. “God has incredible things in store for you. Your fan base will be here to support you every single step of the way. I’m naming and claiming #1 albums, Grammy wins, and sold-out world tours in your future. Congratulations on the beginning of your successful career!”

Another fan further stated, “You do not need to win American Idol to walk into what God has for you. Your future has been predestined by God. Just walk through those open doors. I am excited to see where He takes you. #allwedoiswin.”

Fellow Season 24 contestant Daniel Stallworth also commented, “He’s not done with you yet sissy!!!!! You were there for me, so I’m going to be there for you!!! I love you!!!!”

In a separate Instagram post, Keyla shared a video of her with Breanna Nix, who placed third in American Idol’s Season 23.

“Season 23 & Season 24 3rd place finalist! It’s NOT BAD AT ALL, it’s actually GREAT,” she wrote in the caption. “I’m excited about what’s coming, It’s only up from here!”