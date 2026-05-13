Fox News Comic Kat Timpf’s Dad Dies ‘Very Unexpectedly’

Fox News contributor and comedian Kat Timpf is mourning the sudden death of her father, Daniel “Dad Timpf” Timpf.

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The television personality shared the news in an emotional Instagram post, revealing that her father died “very unexpectedly” on May 7 at age 69.

Kat shared that her father was “seemingly strong” and “healthy” leading up to his sudden passing,

The Gutfeld! panelist shared that she is living in “unimaginable horror.”

“For many people, this is a tragic story. For me, it’s my life. I do not know how I will recover from it. I only know that I have to for the sake of what is left of my family.”

The loss comes during an already difficult period for the commentator. In the same statement, Timpf revealed that she recently lost her dog, Cheens, less than a week before her father’s death.

Kat Timpf Pays Lengthy Tribute To Her Father

In the Instagram post, Kat Timpf goes at length to describe the superhero her father was.

“It does not seem like enough to simply call him my father, because he was so much more than that. He was my rock, my hero and my best friend. He was loyal, funny, kind, selfless, hard-working, and so devoted to his children that it was impossible to be near him and and not find yourself inspired.”

Kat explained how he was there for her when she was hit with her breast cancer diagnosis right before going into labor with her son on his birthday.

Fans and colleagues responded with condolences across social media after Timpf published the announcement. Many supporters praised her openness about grief and offered messages of sympathy to her and her family.

“It was an awful, awful year… but I found so much joy and hope throughout it by watching the beauty of a very special relationship form between my son and my father,” she continued.

In light of her father’s passing, Kat Timpf urges everyone to be kind to people, and check up on people who have lost someone, no matter how long ago. Her sister, Julia Timpf, is running the marathon for Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, “where I was treated last year.”

In lieu of flowers, Kat asked people to donate.