‘The McBee Dynasty’ Star Suffers Another Legal Loss While Behind Bars

The McBee Dynasty‘s patriarch, Steve McBee Sr., can’t seem to dodge his legal troubles from behind bars.

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A judge has rejected his attempt to dismiss a lawsuit that accuses him of fraudulently transferring property to his sons to evade a hefty government debt, according to TMZ.

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, a federal judge has denied the 53-year-old’s request to dismiss a civil suit filed against him by the U.S. government. The lawsuit alleges that in June 2023, the McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys star was notified of an ongoing federal investigation into potential crop insurance fraud involving various farming operations he owned.

Reality TV personality Steve McBee Sr. (Photo by: Paul Andrews/PEACOCK via Getty Images)

The filing claimed McBee met with the government in December 2023 and later met with his sons to transfer his interest in the family property to them, allegedly to prevent the government from seizing it.

Steve McBee Sr. Entered a Guilty Plea Back in 2024

McBee entered a guilty plea in November 2024 to one count of making a false statement concerning federal crop insurance. As part of his plea deal, he admitted to illegally receiving millions in federal benefits, causing approximately $4 million in losses to the United States. The court ordered McBee to pay $4 million in restitution and sentenced him to 24 months in prison.

In his motion to dismiss the civil suit, McBee argued the government had no case. He claimed the trusts for his sons were created long before the federal investigation began and that he was not insolvent when he transferred the assets.

However, the court rejected his argument and denied his motion to dismiss the civil suit.

Steve McBee Sr. on ‘McBee Dynasty.'(Photo by: Paul Andrews/PEACOCK via Getty Images)



The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys premiered in 2024 on Peacock and USA Network, with Bravo picking it up for a second season. The show follows the McBee family as they operate their farm and cattle ranch, McBee Farm & Cattle Co.

Despite the legal drama, the show must go on. Season 3 of The McBee Dynasty premieres June 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, with episodes available to stream the next day on Peacock.