‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives OC’ Star Talks About Joining the Cast Despite Not Being Mormon or Married

Although she’s not Mormon or married, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives OC star Aspyn Ovard refused to pass up on the opportunity to appear on the reality TV show.

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In her recent YouTube post, Ovard opened up about her decision to join the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives spinoff. She also addressed some of the criticism that came with her casting.

“Obviously, I’m not a wife. I’m not married. There are a lot of Mormon girls in the cast. I think there’s only two of us that are not married,” she explained. “I have so many ties to Mormonism from growing up in Utah, getting married young, and just being surrounded by that culture. I’ve talked about Utah culture and like how it has affected me and shaped my life in so many ways.”

The influencer’s decision to join the cast comes one year after she filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Parker Ferris. The exes were married for 8 years and have 3 children together.

The Castmate Discussed Filming Her Children and Her Relationship With a Woman

Meanwhile, Ovard has discussed how she will be approaching the filming process for her young children.

She shared in a TikTok post last month that she is planning to blur her children out if they’re in her shot or post the back of their heads. Her key goal is to prioritize protecting the children’s identities.

“I’ve said many times it’s been very, very, very hard for me to share my life the last few years. I just honestly have not known how with everything that has happened,” she said. “I also think that it feels like I’ve been living … kind of been hiding or something for the last few years.”

In the YouTube video, Ovard revealed whether she was planning to show or talk about her relationship with Bri Davis. Although she previously swore off another “public relationship,” the influencer seems ready to share her personal life with the world.

“When I first got approached, I was like, ‘These are the things that I will not talk about,'” she said. “I did end up deciding… If I’m sharing my life, I need to just share all of it. I really just committed to [being] like, ‘Here is everything.’ Not 100 percent of everything, but a lot of everything.”

Along with Ovard, other stars of the new spinoff series are Avery Woods, Salomé Andrea, Bobbi Althoff, and Madison Bontempo. McCall DaPron, the younger sister of MomTok influencer and Mormon Wives OG, Mayci Neeley, will also star in the spinoff.