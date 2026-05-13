‘Survivor’ Host Jeff Probst Suffers Devastating Family Loss

Jeff Probst and his family are mourning the death of his younger brother, Scott Probst.

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The family shared the news on May 11 through an emotional Instagram tribute posted by their brother, Brent Probst.

Brent announced Scott’s death in a heartfelt message that described him as “a great brother, son and friend.” He also wrote that he would miss Scott deeply and felt devastated by the loss. The family did not disclose Scott’s cause of death.

Scott Probst worked behind the scenes on the long-running CBS reality series Survivor for several years. Reports state that he served in art, camera, and production-related roles between 2006 and 2012. Industry credits also linked him to video game projects, including titles in the Medal of Honor and Command & Conquer franchises.

Scott Probst Marks The Family’s Second Tragedy In Recent Times

The tragedy marks another painful chapter for the Probst family.

Jeff Probst and his relatives also lost their mother, Barbara “Barb” Probst, in late 2024 after her battle with dementia. Survivor honored her memory with a tribute during Season 47 because family members described her as one of the show’s biggest supporters.

Following the announcement of Scott’s death, fans of Survivor and members of the show’s extended community shared condolences online. Several entertainment outlets reported an outpouring of support for the Probst family as they grieve the loss.

“I love you dad,” commented Scott’s daughter, Amanda.

“I am so terribly sorry Brent. Sending love to you and your whole family,” commented Survivor winner Adam Klein.

Neither Jeff Probst nor CBS has released an additional public statement about Scott’s passing as of May 13. Still, the family’s tribute painted a picture of a beloved brother and friend whose death has deeply affected those closest to him.

Jeff Probst, who has hosted Survivor since its debut in 2000, has built one of the most recognizable careers in reality television. The Emmy-winning host remains closely tied to the franchise after more than two decades on air.