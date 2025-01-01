Sydney Sweeney Stuns in String Bikini While Jet Skiing with Her Fiancé: See the Pics!

While celebrating the holiday season in warmer temperatures, Sydney Sweeney stunned in a black string bikini while out and about with her fiancé, Jonathan Davino.

According to Page Six, the Anyone But You star and her fiancé were seen on a jet ski near her $13.5 million Florida mansion on Monday, Dec. 30. Along with the string bikini, Sweeney wore matching black sunglasses and a life jacket.

The couple first romantically linked in 2018 and got engaged in 2022. Although she is private, Sweeney has previously opened up about their relationship.

“I’ve been in a steady relationship for a really long time,” Sweeney told Glamour UK in late 2023. “Which is not normal in this industry and not normal for my age. What I’ve noticed about the idea of celebrity is people really love to build someone up and then tear them down.”

Sweeney also stated that she will “definitely” get married one day.

“What girl doesn’t create a Pinterest board for their wedding?” she asked. “I started making that when I was like 10. I don’t have a color scheme yet. I’m more of an experience planner, so I’m like, ‘What experience do I want to give people? Are we going on a tropical vacation? Are we doing a carnival?’”

However, Sweeny admitted she’s not 100% set on getting married before having children.

“I’d be crazy if I had a kid or got married before I’m 30,” she admitted. “All my friends or cousins are married and having kids. I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I’m behind the train right now. How can I pick it up?’ So, honestly, it’s where I am in the world. It’s crazy.”

Sydney Sweeney Recently Stated Her Fiancé Doesn’t Pay For Everything

During an interview with Glamour for the publication’s 2024 Women of the Year edition, Sydney Sweeney spoke out about the rumors that her fiancé Jonathan Davino pays for everything.

“I’m a very successful, independent woman who’s worked really hard,” Sweeney declared. “I’ve accomplished and bought everything myself, and I provide for myself and my family. I would love to set the record straight. You can be in a healthy relationship with someone and also be very successful without needing the man.”

She also described her and her fiance as being “teammates.”

“We’re in it together,” she stated. “And we want to see each other succeed.”

The actress further spoke about her financial background and why she needs to be financially independent.

“I come from a family where I saw my parents lose everything, and I am terrified of that,” she noted. “That fear will always be instilled in me. I’m a huge saver. I don’t just go and spend money. I like to invest.”

She then noted that she likes real estate and making “smart choices” with her money.

“But I don’t think I’ll ever actually feel comfortable,” she added.