Sydney Sweeney Shares Cheeky Pics From Boat Ride During Lake Vacation

Sydney Sweeney brought heat the the water, flaunting her rotund rump and ample cleavage in a series of vivid vacation pics this weekend. Sweeney made waves on Instagram Friday, flaunting a sleek black-and-white wetsuit during her lakeside adventure.

Sidebar: We here at Suggest didn’t even realize they made thong-style wetsuits! #TheMoreYouKnow.

“i think they call this a thirst trap,” the 26-year-old blonde bombshell wrote alongside the series of sizzling snaps.

Sweeney rocked white shoes with her wetsuit in Friday’s “thirst trap” Instagram post. (Image via Instagram / Sydney Sweeney).

The stunning beauty radiated confidence as she displayed her tanned apple-shaped rump and toned legs aboard a boat, embracing her natural allure by going without makeup.

The Immaculate actress showcased her blond hair in effortless beachy waves while posing on a boat alongside her glam squad, which included makeup artist Melissa Hernandez and hairstylist Glen “Coco” Oropeza.

Sweeney completed her relaxed outfit with stylish black sunglasses and sleek white water shoes.

Meanwhile, Hernandez donned the same floral patchwork wetsuit by Cynthia Rowley that Sweeney had worn in other photos from the group’s trip.

Fans Have Totally Reasonable Reactions to Sydney Sweeney’s Latest Thirst Trap Pics

Of course, Sweeney’s over 21 million Instagram followers had nuanced, thoughtful comments under her latests pic dump.

“I would drag my balls through ten miles of broken glass just to hear you fart through a walkie talkie,” one not at all disturbed denizen of Instagram wrote. A second fan gushed: “its a Heaven Trap, the greatest thirst trap ever🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

One avid baseball fan was so distracted by Sydney’s pics, that they claim they injured themselves tossing some balls!

“Well now I need Tommy John surgery, thanks sydney,” the weekend warrior bemoaned. #GetWellSoon

Finally, one fan attempted to score points by being a filthy liar.

“I am looking at your personality!!!”, they wrote, likely wiping dripping sweat and other possible fluids from their brow.

Of course, Sweeney routinely posts images on social media flaunting her money maker. Earlier in the summer, she posted the below mirror selfies showcasing her bosom and tight core.

Sydney Sweeney has a rich history of blessing the public with thirst trap pics, such as these mirror selfies from a few weeks ago. (Images via Instagram / Sydney Sweeney)

She has also been seen enjoying her pool and riding a banana boat at her stunning $13.5 million oceanfront mansion near Key West, Florida. With any luck, fans will be seeing more Sweeney thirst traps as the dog days of summer set in…