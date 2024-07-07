sydney-sweeney-rocks-skimpy-bandana-top-in-stunning-mirror-selfies

Sydney Sweeney shared a slideshow of “chaotic” mirror selfies on Instagram on July 6. The post has since received thousands of comments and millions of likes.

In the photos, Sweeney, 26, rocked a Miu Miu look with a bandanna print miniskirt and matching top, showing off all her assets. The look itself costs around $2,300, plus she topped it all off with a Miu Miu ivy canvas tote bag that retails for $1,850.

“I don’t do mirror selfies often but when I do they are chaotic,” she captioned the post.

Sydney Sweeney Breaks the Internet With New Selfies

It didn’t take long for Sweeney’s comments to fill up with some thirsty (and hilarious) replies.

“I could smell the mommy comments from Pluto,” one user joked.

“Brought shawty to the new crib and she just couldn’t resist taking pics in the closet SMH,” another quipped.

“Fell to my knees in the middle of Dollar General,” another added.

Of course, not all comments were friendly. One user said, “You say you don’t want to only be talked about for your chest but you post pictures like this nonstop? Gotta make a bag somehow.”

Sweeney hasn’t been silent about the comments – and criticism – on the outfits that she chooses to wear.

“I had boobs before other girls, and I felt ostracized for it,” Sweeney said to The Sun. Later, she commented about how she’s decided to just embrace her looks, similar to the way Dolly Parton did in the past.

She rocked a sweater that read “Sorry for having great tits and correct opinions” in a previous Instagram post, which of course also drew plenty of comments…