sydney-sweeney-hits-the-streets-of-la-in-a-bold-sheer-lace-outfit

Sydney Sweeney isn’t letting a little winter chill get between her and a good photo op, hitting the pavement in nothing but her latest lingerie.

The 28-year-old Immaculate actress launched her new lingerie line, Syrn, on Jan. 28, and she’s been serving up some serious support for the brand ever since. She’s been blessing fans’ feeds with photo after photo of herself modeling the sultry designs, proving she’s not just the face of the brand, but the bust of it too.

In a sultry Jan. 28 IG post from the new brand, Sweeney takes to the streets of LA wearing nothing but a lace set in a deep burgundy shade named “Bite.” The starlet leans into the fantasy, pressed against a vintage car and shielding her eyes from a flurry of old-school flashbulbs… giving us all a taste of old Hollywood glamour with a very modern, very revealing twist.

In other behind-the-scenes snaps, she poses with hands in the air before LA’s United Artists Theater. The marquee reads “Syrn the Seductress,” with SYD colored red for her own nickname. A short video shows Sweeney exiting the car, entering the theater, and tossing her jacket over her shoulder. The brand’s last slide on the Instagram carousel features a behind-the-scenes clip of the “impromptu” paparazzi shoot.

The behind-the-scenes footage found its way to X, offering fans a glimpse of the Euphoria star getting up to the scantily-clad antics.

Fans React to Latest Sydney Sweeney’s Lingerie Offering

Of course, fans were quick to bust into the comments section.

“I’m gonna be real, this looks way more appealing than Victoria’s Secret,” one lady’s undergarments fan wrote. “Speaking of which, shouldn’t women be more excited about this because a lingerie line created by a woman, as opposed to Victoria’s Secret, which was founded by a dude?” they added.

“Sydney > Kardashians,” another fan declared.

“I bought mine already! 🤭 I’m so excited,” a third fan added.

This collection of photos and videos is a new set from the shoot celebrating “the art of the tease” and introducing the brand’s “Seductress” collection.

The LA location is a fitting backdrop for the campaign, especially after Sweeney teased the new brand by pulling an illegal (and very cheeky) promotional stunt: climbing the Hollywood sign to string it up with bras of every color and size.