sydney-sweeney-could-be-in-trouble-with-the-law-after-pr-stunt-goes-too-far

Sydney Sweeney may be facing legal woes after participating in a PR stunt that went a bit too far.

According to TMZ, the Anyone But You star recently climbed the iconic Hollywood Sign and laced it the “H” with numerous bras. Sources said the stunt was part of a promotion for her new lingerie line.

Sydney Sweeney and her team had a permit from FilmLA to shoot at the Hollywood Sign. However, she did not have permission to touch or climb it. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce caught wind of the situation and sent a letter to Sweeney’s production team.

“Please be advised that the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce owns the intellectual property rights to use of the image of the Hollywood Sign,” the email reads. “Neither you nor the production has sought or received permission to use the images captured for any commercial use.”

The letter further states, “We understand that you received a film permit from FilmLA, whose staff assures me that you were notified of the requirements to seek a license from the Chamber prior to your shoot.”

The Chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce also spoke to TMZ about the situation. “There was no permission granted to do this as is required,” they confirmed.

When asked if there would be a police report for trespassing and/or vandalism, there was no response.

Although the bras were taken down following the eyebrow-raising shoot, several of the undergarments were left behind.

Sydney Sweeney Posts Video of the Hollywood Sign PR Stunt

Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney posted a video of the Hollywood Sign PR stunt on her Instagram.

In the video, Sweeney is seen dramatically getting into a van with her production team and heading to the Hollywood Sign. She was equipped with climbing gear and wearing all-black clothing.

The video shows her and the production team scaling the Hollywood Sign and putting lacing the bras on the H. She then posed for photos before making a goofy face. The video cuts out after that.

Notably unimpressed by her actions, Instagram users took to the comment section to make their criticism known.

“Embarrassing, honestly,” one person wrote.

Another then stated, “Hey so this is a crime.”

A fellow comment further pointed out, “I don’t know if Sydney is a film and television actress or an advertising brand. Unfortunately, this was an ill-considered act. They will file a lawsuit against her for copyright infringement or something else.”