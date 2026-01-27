sydney-sweeney-stuns-in-sheer-lace-for-new-ad-campaign

Blonde bombshell Sydney Sweeney just teased her latest venture on Instagram: her very own lingerie line. To absolutely no one’s surprise, she’s also the star model…

Videos by Suggest

The 28-year-old officially revealed her new lingerie line, Syrn, in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“The secret is finally out… say hello to @syrn,” the Immaculate star wrote. “This is lingerie you wear for YOU, no explanation, no apology.”

Kicking off her new line with a sizzling photo dump, she stunned in sheer white lace lingerie…posing effortlessly in theater seats and playfully plucking roses in the garden.

The Euphoria actress added that the brand is “coming for you,” telling her followers they could sign up for early access on the company’s website.

“There’s soo much more I can’t wait to show you,” Sweeney teased.

Sydney Sweeney Opens up About Her First Bra

Meanwhile, in a press release, the Madame Web star opened up about the bittersweet experience of developing a large bust at a young age.

“I was in the 6th grade with DDs. I hated the bra I had to wear,” Sweeney recalled, via Fox News Digital. “When I bought my first cute bra that actually fit, I wore it to pieces. Designing for different bodies is a huge part of Syrn.”

“I wanted to create a place where women can move between all the different versions of who we are,” she added. “I love working on cars, I go water skiing, I’ll dress up for the red carpet, then go home to snuggle my dogs. I’m not one thing, no woman is.”

“Lingerie is such a fun way to express yourself,” Sweeney went on. “You get to feel feminine, and you get to feel powerful. You get to keep it all for yourself, if you want.”

Syrn offers 44 sizes, from 30B to 42DDD, with most styles priced under $100. The lingerie collection is designed around four core themes. They include Comfy, Playful, Romantic, and Seductive, each shaping the style of the pieces.

Meanwhile, just days ago, Sweeny snuck up to the iconic Hollywood Sign under the cover of night, turning it into her personal runway by draping a line of Syrn bras across the letters. However, the bold move has left the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce upset; they claim she didn’t have permission to touch the iconic letters.