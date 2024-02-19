Sydney Sweeney Breaks the Internet With Sultry Red Gown at People’s Choice Awards

The 2024 People’s Choice Awards had its share of viral looks and moments. None, however, compared to Anyone But You star Sydney Sweeney and her jaw-dropping red gown.

Racking up tens of thousands of reactions, Sweeney left fans everywhere swooning with her skin-tight Mônot dress, completing the look with an effortless blowout and a smoky eye.

(Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

“i’m so in love with her it’s stupid,” one fan wrote. “God really took his time on this one,” another said. “sydney sweeney is a GODDESS,” agreed a third.

“Mommy Sydney Sweeney,” one fan gushed. “Sorry i got distracted, what was your question again?” joked a second. “um, wow,” another added simply.

Sydney Sweeney is perfection pic.twitter.com/HGoCeQsrqq — Hot Celeb Pics (@ElsaFanpage) February 19, 2024

Sydney Sweeney Goes Viral Again With ‘Unwritten’ Performance

After turning heads with her slinky red gown, Sydney Sweeney’s virality increased further when she took the stage with her costar Glen Powell to perform “Unwritten” alongside Natasha Bedingfield.

The iconic pop song, now celebrating its 20th anniversary, was a central piece in the viral romcom, Anyone But You, starring Sweeney and Powell in a classic “faked romance turned actual lovers” story.

In the movie, Powell’s character calms his anxieties with the 2004 hit, a moment the pair referenced before breaking into song at the People’s Choice Awards.

After taking the stage together, Sweeney asked, “You alright, Glen?” to which Powell replied, “Yeah, it’s just a lot of people here. I don’t know, I’m a little nervous.”

“Do you want me to do that thing that calms you down?” Sweeney replied, leading the audience in an “Unwritten” chant.

Before long, Natasha Bedingfield was on stage with them, the trio receiving raucous applause as the actors made a charming attempt at harmonizing with the songstress.

natasha bedingfield, glen powell and sydney sweeney singing ‘unwritten’ together at the people’s choice awards pic.twitter.com/Sc3oxWZ3o0 — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 19, 2024

The performance rapidly went viral, with fans continuing to gush over Sydney Sweeney, as well as beloved singer Natasha Bedingfield. “oh we’re bringing back CAMP at the nexus of pop culture and cinema. love this,” one fan wrote.

“Natasha is always on point,” another said. “this single handedly cured my depression,” added a third.