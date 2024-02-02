Legendary NFL Producer Claims Taylor Swift Would Be ‘Gift From the Gods’ for Super Bowl LVIII

On February 11, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. While much of the focus will be on the game, there is a group of fans that will have their attention diverted elsewhere.

This season, Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce began dating pop music icon Taylor Swift. As you can imagine the amount of coverage has been massive.

A Taylor Swift appearance at the Super Bowl is still a possibility. Legendary NFL producer Fred Gaudelli, says Taylor being in attendance would be “a gift from the gods.”

NFL Producer Gives Insight on Production

Even though fans some fans may be against the camera shots of Swift during the game, Gaudelli, who has produced seven Super Bowls says that she and other celebrities being on camera are just as important.

“You have these shots set up because they’re part of the story of the game and because there are five times as many people (watching) as you would get for a normal game. Right off the bat, you’re already thinking about who’s at the game,” he added.

“Now you have Taylor Swift, who also is someone that has a direct connection to the game because she’s a significant other of one of the stars of a team. Maybe you don’t show her for every Kelce sequence, but she’s going to be part of sequences when he makes a play.”

NBA Legend Slams Swift Haters

Not everyone is thrilled about the coverage of Swift and Kelce’s relationship. Some football fans believe that she is becoming a distraction from the actual game being played. If Taylor does make the trip to Las Vegas next week, that coverage would balloon even more.

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley recently called out NFL fans who have shown their disdain for Swift.

“If you’re screaming at T-Swift saying she ruined [football], you’re just a loser. You’re just a loser or a jacka––,” Barkley said during a recent episode of his new show King and Charles. “You can be A or B. One of the two.”

Barkley’s co-host Gayle King also agreed, noting how Swift has diversified the NFL’s fan base.

“Look at all the new people she’s brought to the NFL. You see young teen girls who are now watching football for the first time,” she said.