Suzanne Somers’ Husband Speaks Out on Her Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ Snub

Suzanne Somers was not part of the “in memoriam” segment at the 2024 Oscars. Although there was a lot of outrage over the omission, her husband, Alan Hamel, had a classy response.

“Last time I checked, we still had a First Amendment. I respect the Academy’s decision to not include Suzanne In Memoriam. Frankly, the outpouring from millions of her fans was the kind of In Memoriam Suzanne would have lovingly embraced,” he said.

“She adored and respected her Fans. And similarly enjoyed a beautiful relationship with the Media and Paparazzi who elevated her career to heights rarely seen.”

Al Pacino Responds to Snubbing Nominees at Oscars

The 2024 Oscars did not come without controversy and one of the controversial moments involved famed actor Al Pacino.

Pacino was up to present the award for Best Picture. It is customary for the award presenter to read off all of the nominees and then announce the winner. But Pacino skipped the nominees and announced Oppenheimer as the winner.

The moment went viral on social media and some thought Pacino did it intentionally. But the day after the ceremony he clarified his actions.

“Just want to be clear it was not my intention to omit them, but rather a choice by the producers not to have them said again since they were highlighted individually throughout the ceremony. I was honored to be a part of the evening and chose to follow the way they wished for this award to be presented,” Pacino said in a statement.

“I realize being nominated is a huge milestone in one’s life and to not be fully recognized is offensive and hurtful.”