Taron Egerton Says He Had ‘Recurring Nightmares’ for Years After Terrifying Plane Experience

Years after a terrifying plane landing, Taron Egerton stated he has “recurring nightmares” about the air travel incident.

The actor, who plays a TSA agent in Netflix’s new holiday thriller Carry-On, revealed while visiting Late Night With Seth Meyers that the experience impacted him so much that he has nightmares about being in a plane crash every time he falls asleep while onboard an aircraft.

“The one that really messed me up was about five, six years ago,” Edgerton said about the incident. “I was landing in Italy, and the airplane, just as it touched the runway, did a big dipper. For about two years after, I’d have recurring nightmares about a plane crashing while I was on the plane.”

He also said that the dreams are cruel to him as well.

“My weird, creative way of thinking shot [the nightmares] like a movie, so I’d see it from all different angles,” the actor pointed out. “It was awful, really awful.”

Egerton further gave some ideas about what may have gone wrong during the terrifying flight.

“I think it might have been that it overshot the runway,” he explained. “Maybe it was a training exercise or something?”

Taron Egerton Previously Shared Details About His ‘Carry-On’ Character

According to IMDb, Carry-On follows a young TSA agent named Ethan (Egerton) as a mysterious traveler blackmails him into letting a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly this past October, Egerton opened up about his character.

“I think he’s someone who lacks a sense of drive and direction but is ultimately really resourceful and capable,” Egerton shared about his character. “He’s a bit of a hero in waiting. He’s pretty noble and selfless. He has all the qualities of an archetypal hero underneath the lack of direction.”

Egerton also said that when the audience first meets Ethan, he is unhappy at work at the airport and “feeling flat and dejected” about it.

“So, he feels pressure to be a responsible father and provider, but I think he also feels a deep lack of fulfillment,” he said. “So when he’s put in this terrible situation, he has a huge occasion to rise to.”

The film’s director, Jaume Collet-Serra, also commented, “Ethan is a relatively ordinary person thrust into an extraordinary situation, and how he adapts and grows to save his loved ones over the course of the film ends up making him pretty extraordinary, even though what he discovers is that being extraordinary is actually just being himself.”

Starring alongside Egerton in the film are Jason Bateman, Sofia Carson, Danielle Deadwyler, Tonatiuh, and Theo Rossi. The film will hit Netflix’s streaming platform on Friday, Dec. 13.





