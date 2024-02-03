Suzanne Somers’ Former Palm Springs Home Listed for Sale

Less than six months after Suzanne Somers passed away at the age of 76, the Three’s Company star’s Palm Springs home is up for sale.

According to PEOPLE, Somers’ home of 40 years is on the market for $8.9 million. She and her husband Alan Hamel had purchased the residence in 1977 and sold it to celebrity real estate agent Josh Flagg and his ex-husband Bobby Boyd for $8.5 million in 2021. it went up for sale in April 2023 for close to 413 million before being removed in June.

The listing reveals the home has seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and more than 28 acres of land. “Terraced on a hillside naturally embellished with dramatically exposed rock, the estate is both impressive and inviting,” the listing on Zillow reads. “An open-air carriage, in the form of a custom funicular, carries passengers up to the residence as panoramic views are revealed below.”

The Zillow listing also said that the property has an outdoor amphitheater, a lagoon-style pool, hiking trails, five world-class suites, a heated tub with city views, as well as two offices and terraces. Suzanne Somers’ former home also has a discreet gated entrance as well.

Suzanne Somers Adored Her Former Palm Spring Home the First Time She Laid Eyes On It

PEOPLE also reports that Suzanne Somers was open about how much she loved the home. “As we rode up the romantic funicular, I said to Alan, ‘Let’s buy this,’” she told the media outlet. “And he said to me, ‘Could you please adopt a poker face so we don’t have to pay full price?’ I was not able to contain my excitement and we paid more than full price.”

Somers also said that she would sing in her dining room because it’s away from the other rooms. “It has perfect acoustics,” she said. “There are nights I spend hours in that room and it’s thrilling. it’s a great place to rehearse.”

Somers couldn’t help but gush over the “unique” layout of the home. “It’s a great home for having guests,” she explained. “Because they can each go off to their own cottages at the end of the day and have privacy. There are several bedroom buildings and several common buildings. It’s like a French village.”

However, after 40 years, Suzanne Somers and Alan Hamel were ready to move on. “I want to build something very modern,” she said. “Two or three bedrooms with large entertaining areas – and of course another amphitheater. Once you have one you can’t live without it.”