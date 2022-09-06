75-Year-Old Susan Sarandon Proves She’s Still Got It In New Calvin Klein Campaign

Calvin Klein just unveiled their latest line of celebrities and famous faces for their FW22 campaign. One of the most recognizable stars featured in the ads? Susan Sarandon. The actress shared one of the pictures from the shoot on Instagram, proving she’s still one of Hollywood’s brightest stars.

Sarandon Shines In Calvin Klein Campaign

“Unveiling the latest @calvinklein campaign,” she captioned a black-and-white shot of herself posing in a denim jacket, black turtleneck, and jeans. “Was so great to work with the talented @alasdairmclellan!”

Alasdair McLellan shot the pictures for Calvin Klein. Along with Sarandon, the ad campaign included big names like Chloe Sevigny, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Dominic Fike.

Fan Reactions: ‘A Tough Act To Follow!’

Her followers loved the photo, filling her comment section with compliments. “You look fantastic!!!!” actress Amy Sedaris wrote. “Omg!! You are sooo gorgeous,” one of Sarandon’s many fans commented.

“Always f-a-n-t-a-s-t-i-c!” someone enthused. “Love you since… Since… I don’t remember, honestly! Since forever.” Another fan wrote, “Gorgeous! A tough act to follow!” The Calvin Klein campaign isn’t the only project the actress has in the works.

The Actress’ Starring Role In ‘Monarch’

Sarandon is set to star in a new series from Fox called Monarch. The show follows the Romans, a family that has created their own country music dynasty. Sarandon stars as the family’s matriarch, Dottie Cantrell Roman. Monarch will premiere on September 11.

Details about the show have been scarce, but co-star Trace Adkins revealed a little more about his time on set with Sarandon. The two play husband and wife on screen, and the country singer admitted he was “terrified” before showing up on set to act with the legendary star.

“I quickly realized, oh my God, she’s so professional and so good that she’s gonna carry the scene,” Adkins told People. “So, if you don’t throw up on yourself, you’ll probably be OK because she’s gonna do all the heavy lifting. I just swam in her wake the whole time and had a ball.”

Fans of Sarandon love that they’re getting to see more of the actress, from star-studded fashion campaigns to another starring role on what’s sure to be a hit TV show. With all this in the works, it looks like Sarandon is proving that she’ll always be in demand in Hollywood.

