‘Survivor’ Star and Teen Son Missing as She Defies Court Order

Jaime Dugan, who appeared on Survivor: China is under investigation for allegedly kidnapping her teenage son.

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The 41-year-old influencer reportedly failed to return her 16-year-old son Harper to his father Erik Huffman in August. According to the Daily Mail, the FBI has opened an investigation. Huffman and Dugan married in 2009 after meeting on Survivor: China and divorced in 2024.

Photo Credit: Jaime Dugan/Instagram

“Harper’s safety and wellbeing is my top priority right now, and getting him back safely is extremely important,” Huffman told the Daily Mail. “We have such a good relationship. I had set up a good routine for him at my home, with school, and therapists, and tutors, and church youth groups.”

“He was really coming into his own and had a very stable life with me. I hate that he’s been ripped away.”

In his September 21 court order, obtained by the outlet, Spartanburg County Family Court Judge M. Todd Thigpen found Dugan in direct contempt of court for failing to return Harper to his father, and failing to show at subsequent hearings.

Thigpen categorized Harper as “missing and endangered.”

In a statement shared with Entertainment Weekly, Federal Bureau of Investigation spokesperson said, “The FBI is aware of the public information regarding Jamie Dugan and her son, however the FBI does not comment on the existence or nonexistence of any investigation. If the public sees Dugan, they should contact local authorities or 911.”

According to Dugan, she hasn’t been contacted by the FBI.

“I am absolutely not on the run,” she told the Daily Mail by text. She later called a reporter and explained further.

“The FBI has not contacted me whatsoever,” she said. “And Harper has done wellness checks with four officers.”

Dugan exposed something serious on her Instagram page. In a post on October 5, she shared a copy of court documents and wrote:

“I really didn’t want to have to post this for Harper’s sake…but Harper was molested by his grandmother, Denise Huffman. He was also physically assaulted on multiple occasions by his father. He is seeing a psychiatrist and they are documenting and working through the abuse.”

“Harper did not disclose the abuse to me. He disclosed it to a nurse who was a mandatory reporter. He was subsequently interviewed by police. They confirmed the abuse. There is an active investigation. I have not been contacted by the police or the FBI. There was apparently a hearing in Spartanburg. I was not served and did not go.”