‘Supernatural’ Star Speaks out After Facing Backlash For Supporting Perez Hilton

Supernatural star Jared Padalecki is speaking out after he faced backlash for supporting Perez Hilton following the latter’s disturbing livestream incident.

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Days after the news broke about Hilton’s hospitalization, Padalecki took to social media to offer well-wishes to the controversial celebrity blogger.

“Hey @PerezHilton. Just wanted to reach out and let you know that you’re in my thoughts,” the actor wrote on X. “This ‘being human’ is a strange thing. Exhilarating. Exhausting. Fast. Slow. Wonderful…. And… at times… awful. I hope you are trying as best as you can to be kind to yourself right now.”

He further wrote, “Please surround yourself with the love and support that all humans deserve. This too shall pass. You got this.”

However, critics and fans alike quickly commented on the post, pointing out Hitlon’s history. This led Padalecki to delete the post and post a new one.

“I didn’t know,” he wrote about Perez’s past behavior. “It’s been brought to my attention. I’m sorry.”

Padalecki Says He Didn’t Know About Hilton’s Reputation Before Posting His Well-Wishes Post

In a separate post, Padalecki admitted he didn’t know Hilton’s reputation, which included harassment of celebrities and cyberbullying allegations.

“I had heard of him. Obviously. I had heard that he hadn’t exactly ‘been kind’ to me in the past,” the actor noted. “So, my thought is always to give grace and forgiveness to those who may have tried to ‘harm’ you… in my experience, it usually works out better than holding a grudge or wishing punishment on someone else.”

Padalecki then shared, “That having been said, I TRULY didn’t know ANYTHING about the extent to what he has done. That’s my bad. On my life, I have never in my life, not once, looked him up or gone to one of his sites. I simply thought he was a ‘tabloid’ type of sensationalist journalist. I DO NOT stand for, or support, ANY of the actions I just now found out that he has committed. Full stop.”

“I’m sorry if my words caused any harm,” he added. “And, I hope you ALL are well out there, and taking care of yourselves.”

Law enforcement was sent to Hilton’s Miami-area residence last week after he appeared covered in blood during a TikTok livestream. The celebrity blogger’s family recently stated that he is still in the hospital and will need surgery following the ordeal.