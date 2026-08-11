Hugh Jackman ‘Very Protective’ of Girlfriend Sutton Foster Amidst Personal Drama

As personal drama continues to impact him, Hugh Jackman has reportedly grown “very protective” of his girlfriend, Sutton Foster.

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A source close to the couple told Women’s Day that drama surrounding Jackman’s split from his ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, has caused some complications in his relationship with Foster.

“Hugh’s becoming increasingly angry that more and more people in Hollywood are quietly turning against him,” the insider said. “He thinks Deb is behind it and says there’s been a steady drip of poison from her camp. It’s not just Nicole – he’s now convinced Naomi Watts and Russell Crowe are ditching him for Deb too.”

The source further explained that Jackson has grown upset about how the drama is impacting Foster.

“He’s very protective of her and says it’s incredibly unfair that she’s being frozen out by people who used to happily socialize with her,” they pointed out. “He’s asking Deb not to stir the pot. He says this has spiraled way beyond a normal breakup. He’s no longer prepared to sit back and take it.”

Jackman and Furness finalized their divorce in June 2025. They had been separated for nearly two years beforehand. They were married for nearly 30 years before calling it quits.

The actor has been with Foster for more than a year. The two previously starred in the Broadway revival of The Music Man from 2021 to 2023

The Exes Are Struggling to Sell Their Once-Shared Home

Along with the drama, Jackman and his ex are struggling to sell their once-shared home, which hit the market in 2022.

Originally listed at AU$57.5 million, the exes have lowered the property’s selling price to AUS$41.5 million. However, the property was not sold.

“Selling this place was supposed to be straightforward, but it’s turned into a nightmare,” the source explained. “They’ve already slashed the price, which took a huge amount of back-and-forth because they couldn’t agree. There’s a lot of finger-pointing over who’s responsible for the mess they’re in now.”

The insider further noted, “When they finalized the divorce, it seemed like they were ready to move on – but things are getting heated again. If they can’t find a way to agree on what to do next, lawyers could yet end up getting involved. Every day that goes by without a sale, they’re losing money.”

It was further noted that selling the house isn’t just a financial fix, but a necessity for Jackson and Foster to take their relationship to the next level. The source said that Foster told Jackman she wouldn’t marry him until he was completely done with his marriage to Furness. This means he has to finally sell this property.

“For Hugh, it’s the final hurdle in getting serious with Sutton,” the source said. “He knows Sutton’s holding out on setting a wedding date until he’s fully free. Deb has made her life hel,l and she wants him as far removed from her as possible. It’s a dealbreaker for her.”