Horror Legend Dies at 80: RIP to Reggie Bannister

Reggie Bannister, beloved by generations of horror fans for his role as the ice cream man-turned shotgun-and-guitar-wielding hero in the Phantasm franchise, has died.



According to his wife, Gigi Bannister, the actor passed away on Aug. 9 at his home in Crestline, California, per TMZ. The 80-year-old had been battling dementia and Parkinson’s disease. His wife noted that his illnesses may have been linked to his exposure to Agent Orange during his military service in the Vietnam War.



Born in Long Beach, California, Bannister was close friends with filmmaker Don Coscarelli. According to IMDb, his first role came in Coscarelli’s Jim, the World’s Greatest (1975), followed by Kenny & Company (1976). But it was their third collaboration, Phantasm (1979), that would cement their place in horror history.

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In Phantasm, Bannister played Reggie, a guitar-strumming ice cream man who evolves into the unlikely hero of the franchise across all five films. The film follows a mysterious mortician who steals corpses and transforms them into enslaved creatures for his own dimension. Armed with a shotgun and occasionally a chainsaw, Reggie became a fan favorite.

In a genre dominated by wisecracking heroes and larger-than-life villains, Bannister’s quiet, soft-spoken presence was a refreshing contrast. He was less of an action hero and more of a trusted older brother.

Bannister reprised his role as Reggie across four Phantasm sequels: Phantasm II (1988), Phantasm III: Lord of the Dead (1993), Phantasm IV: Oblivion (1998), and Phantasm: Ravager (2016).

Reggie Bannister Became a Familiar Face in Horror with Nearly 60 Acting Credits

Beyond Phantasm, Bannister became a prolific presence in horror, appearing in films such as Wishmaster (1997), Cemetery Gates (2004), The Rage (2007), Bonejangles (2017), and many more.

He also reteamed with Phantasm director Don Coscarelli on Bubba Ho-Tep (2002), alongside Evil Dead icon Bruce Campbell. His most recent appearance was in Killer Waves 2 in 2020.

Reggie Bannister in 2016. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

In tribute to Bannister, Coscarelli shared a quiet scene from Phantasm on Instagram. In it, Bannister plays guitar alongside co-star Bill Thornbury, performing “Sittin’ Here at Midnight.” Grinning as they jam, he comes across as warm and approachable… a friendly face in the world of horror.

According to Coscarelli, Bannister was predeceased by his father, Horace, his mother, Evelyn, and his brother, Ronald. He is survived by his daughter, Ellen, and his wife, Gigi.