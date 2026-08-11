celeb-dies-in-helicopter-crash-with-mom-and-grandmother

Internet celeb Sofia Murilla has passed away following a helicopter crash in Brazil on August 8. She was 17 years old.

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According to multiple media outlets, the Colombian influencer was in the helicopter with her mother, Wendy Manrique, and grandmother, Rocío Cubillos, when the tragedy occurred near Vista Chinesa outside of Rio de Janeiro.

Her relatives, as well as the pilot, Alessandro Rocha, also perished in the crash.

Media outlet G1 reported that an attorney for Vao Rio Panorâmico, the helicopter company, issued a statement announcing that the company has not determined the cause of the crash.

The attorney also said the company had the necessary permits to operate and the four-person helicopter maintenance was up to date. Rocha also had the approach license to fly the aircraft.

Brazil’s Aeronautical Accidents Investigation and Prevention Center and Rio de Janeiro’s Civil Police have officially launched an investigation into the crash.

The Influencer Shared a Video of Her Gym Routine Days Before Her Death

Murillo, who is known for her beauty and wellness videos, had shared a clip of her gym routine just days before her death.

She shared details about her leg workout, which includes lunges, deadlifts, glute bridges, and lateral leg raises.

The comment section of the influencer’s latest post features tributes from her followers.

“My beautiful Sofi… 😭 There’s a party in heaven because you’re there 🫂 We’ll miss you so much,” one follower wrote.

Another stated, “I’m going to miss your tips, Sofi; you were one of the few people who managed to boost my self-esteem with your advice. I’m going to miss you so much.”

A fellow follower added, “Oh my God, rest in peace, Sofi; you were an inspiration to many of us.”

Victoria Manrique, Murillo’s uncle, shared that he, his wife, and their daughter were on vacation with the influencer, her mom, and grandmother when the crash occurred. He stated that the trio had booked a 20-minute scenic helicopter ride to see Christ the Redeemer.