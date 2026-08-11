Roger Craig Reveals Dementia Diagnosis

Pro Football Hall of Famer Roger Craig has revealed that doctors diagnosed him with vascular dementia.

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The former San Francisco 49ers running back shared the news during a prerecorded acceptance speech that played at his Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony on August 8 in Canton, Ohio.

Roger Craig, 66, joined the 2026 Hall of Fame class after waiting decades for the honor.

Craig said his doctors believe concussions from his 11-year NFL career may have contributed to the diagnosis. He explained that he initially dismissed gradual changes as normal aging. His family eventually noticed the changes as well, prompting Craig to seek medical advice.

“Two things can be true: Football gave me opportunities beyond anything I could imagine. It helped shape the man I became,” he clarified.

“At the same time, we know more today about brain health than when I played, and I hope sharing my story encourages people to pay attention to their health and seek help when something doesn’t feel right.”

Roger Craig Doesn’t Want To Be Defined By His Diagnosis

Roger Craig also emphasized how he doesn’t want his diagnosis to be anything more than it is.

“I want people to know this diagnosis doesn’t define me. I am still Roger Craig,” he said. “I am still a father, a husband, a teammate, a friend and someone who loves this game and the people who brought it to my life. If sharing my story helps even one family or one former player, then it’s worth it.”

Craig spent most of his professional career with the 49ers, who selected him in the second round of the 1983 NFL Draft. He also played for the Los Angeles Raiders and Minnesota Vikings. During 11 NFL seasons, he accumulated 8,189 rushing yards, 4,911 receiving yards and 73 total touchdowns, according to 49ers Webzone.

Craig helped San Francisco win three Super Bowls and earned four Pro Bowl selections. In 1985, he became the first NFL player to record at least 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season.