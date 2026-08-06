Perez Hilton’s Family Speaks out Following Livestream Incident

The family of famed celebrity blogger Perez Hilton is speaking out following his disturbing livestream incident.

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In a lengthy on his blog, the loved ones of Hilton, whose real name is Mario Lavandeira Jr., thanked those who reached out with thoughts, prayers, and support.

“Your compassionate humanity during this heartbreaking time has meant more than words can express,” they wrote.

Noting it has been an “incredibly difficult and emotional” time for them, Hilton’s loved ones said it has become even harder because of the very little information being given to them.

“While we continue to wait for further updates, we remain hopeful,” they continued. “We have also been able to confirm that Perez is able to communicate, which has given our family hope.”

They then wrote, “We respectfully ask for your continued prayers, understanding, and grace as Perez continues to recover. We will share additional updates as we receive confirmed information and are able to do so. For now, we’re taking things one step at a time and keeping our focus where it belongs, on Perez and his recovery.”

“Again, thank you, truly, for all your support and compassion. We are so grateful,” Hilton’s family added.

Hilton Has Been Hospitalized

Deputies with the Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office were called to the celebrity blogger’s residence on August 4 after he appeared to self-harm during a TikTok livestream.

Trigger Warning: Details about the incident revealed.

During the livestream, Hilton was seen covered in blood. A TikTok spokesperson confirmed the platform’s automated moderation system flagged the livestream after several minutes. However, a “moderation error” led to a delay in removing the livestream.

Dispatch audio, which was obtained by PEOPLE, revealed that Hilton was hospitalized following reports of a “possible suicide.” Law enforcement “made entry” into Hilton’s home at around 11 p.m.

Officials noted that Hilton was hospitalized under Florida’s Baker Act. This allows law enforcement to hold someone involuntarily if they pose a threat to themselves or others.

Golden Artists Entertainment, which represents Hilton, issued a statement about the incident. The agency stated that it does not have any additional confirmation about Hilton’s condition.

“Our focus remains on Perez’s health, recovery, and the privacy of both him and his family during this incredibly difficult time,” the statement reads. “We are grateful for the outpouring of concern and support from fans, friends, and members of the media. We respectfully ask that everyone continue to honor his privacy while he receives the care he needs”

Bryan Freedman, Perez’s former attorney, also issued a statement. “I, like many others, feel very concerned for Mario’s health,” Freedom said. “And I am trying to confirm that he is receiving the care that he needs to fully address the causes and conditions which led to this incident. It feels like a moment that deserves kindness and compassion.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.