famed-celebrity-blogger-hospitalized-after-disturbing-livestream-video

Famed celebrity blogger Perez Hilton has been hospitalized following a disturbing livestream video.

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Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE that deputies were dispatched to Perez’s residence after he appeared to self-harm during his latest TikTok livestream.

A law enforcement spokesperson stated that deputies discovered Perez was alone in his home at the time of the livestream.

“In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritize de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication,” the spokesperson explained. “Unless there is an immediate threat to others, slowing the situation and utilizing crisis intervention techniques can reduce the likelihood of a suicide-by-cop encounter and minimize the risk of injury to the individual, deputies, and the public.”

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also assisted the deputies by transporting Perez to a nearby hospital. The Crisis Response Unit, as well as licensed mental health professionals, have visited with Perez.

Hilton Was Hospitalized With Sepsis Less Than 6 Months Ago

The celebrity blogger’s mental health episode comes just a few months after he was hospitalized with sepsis. He was admitted at a Las Vegas hospital in March with the infection. He remained hospitalized for 21 days.

“People die of sepsis,” Hilton said in a YouTube video at the time. “The day before I was hospitalized, I was in so much stomach pain. I was like, ‘This is weird, but it will go away.’ The next morning, I couldn’t walk. I had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital.”

However, Hilton shared that not long after, he was hospitalized again. He explained that he had a “deep vein thrombosis” in his right leg. Following a thrombectomy, which removed a blood clot, Hilton was back to walking.

“Thank GOD that I can finally walk again – slowly,” he shared in an update. And, though the pain is still very pronounced, I can tolerate it – and do this all without meds. Amen!!”

Hilton further shared, “Every day will get easier, and I will get strong!!! And so it shall be!”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.