‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Seemingly Responds to Ex’s New Relationship With an AI Photo

Weeks after it was first confirmed that her ex, Dakota Mortensen, was dating Shinia Powell. Secret Lives of Mormon Wives castmate Taylor Frankie Paul seems to react to the relationship with an AI-generated photo.

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The photo, posted on the reality TV star’s Instagram account over the weekend, features an AI-generated image of her with another AI-generated person who resembles Powell.

“This isn’t news to me,” Paul wrote in the post’s caption. “If anything cheers to us brown eyed girls showing up in the same outfit with our alani’s.”

The photo was also posted right after Powell hard-launched her relationship with Mortensen by posting a photo of their recent camping trip on Instagram.

“Soaking up our last bit of summer,” the Instagram post’s caption reads.

Sources Recently Confirmed Mortensen and Powell Are Dating

While speaking to PEOPLE late last month, sources close to Mortensen and Powell confirmed the duo was dating.

The insiders revealed the couple was “enjoying their time together while thoughtfully navigating what that means for them and their children.”

“Shinia has been a steady source of support for Dakota through some incredibly difficult times, especially when he did not have immediate family nearby,” they shared. “Their close friendship has naturally grown into something more.”

The sources also noted, “They respectfully ask that people remain mindful of their privacy and feelings as they work as a team to move forward in a healthy way within an already tumultuous environment.”

The relationship was confirmed as Mortensen endures legal woes with Paul. The former couple has been in a custody battle for nearly six months.

Paul and Mortensen were also part of a domestic violence investigation in February. Multiple Utah police departments were part of the investigation.

Paul claimed that during the incident, Mortensen had stalked and slammed her head into the dashboard of his truck. Mortensen presented photo evidence showing physical injuries he alleged he sustained during the altercation.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.







