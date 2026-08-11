‘Love Island’ Alum Reveals Engagement

A Love Island alum has finally found his forever person, revealing his engagement five years after appearing on the reality show.

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Aaron Simpson, who graced our screens on Love Island UK Season 7 back in 2021, recently took to Instagram to make his engagement truly officially official. The 29-year-old soccer player and TV personality went all out with a photo dump of the big moment, treating his followers to a series of swoon-worthy shots featuring himself and his soon-to-be wife, fashion designer Jessica Anne Lowe, on the stunning Greek island of Kos.

Simpson didn’t bury the lede, kicking off the sweet series of shots with himself down on one knee on a rocky beach. With a sailboat and the ocean over their shoulders, he gazed up at his girlfriend (who is presumably no stranger to cameras following her on vacation) as she covered her mouth in surprise when he popped the big question.

The series of shots seemed to recreate the big moment several times and included the lovely couple walking along the beach as the sun set, basking in their newly engaged glow. Of course, no engagement Instagram post would be complete without a close-up of the ring, which the couple happily obliged with in the final shot, hand in hand.

“In every lifetime🤍,” Simpson wrote alongside the sweet series of shots.

Not content with posting a massive photo dump of his totally spontaneous and not at all staged proposal, Simpson also shared video footage of the big moment. Set to an acoustic cover of “Unchained Melody,” the footage captured the moment Simpson got down on one knee and asked Lowe to be his wife. Lowe apparently suspected nothing, despite at least one person with a camera following them down a set of stairs to a secluded beach for the big moment. The footage wraps up with Lowe showing off her engagement ring, grinning from ear to ear.

“Mrs Simpson to be💍,” Simpson captioned the post.

Back during his Love Island days, Simpson was upfront about what he wanted, saying he was “definitely looking for a long-lasting relationship” with someone “who has a big enough personality to hold their own and put me in my place.” He also made it clear he needed someone “who also isn’t too serious” to match his spontaneous nature… and it looks like he found exactly that (even if the proposal wasn’t all that spontaneous…)