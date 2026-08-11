US Congresswoman’s Son Arrested, Accused of Heinous Crime

The eldest son of US Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is facing more legal woes after he was arrested for child sexual exploitation.

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Multiple media outlets confirmed that Tyler Boebert was arrested in Colorado on Sunday. The alleged offense date was listed as January 1, 2024.

The congresswoman’s son is now facing three sexual exploitation charges, which include inducement or enticement, possession with intent, and video — along with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

In a statement to TMZ, Lauren shared, “I love my son. We take these allegations very seriously and pray for everyone affected during this challenging time.”

Tyler has since posted his $10,000 bond and was released the same day. His next court appearance is scheduled for August 19.

The Congresswoman’s Son Was Accused of Child Abuse Earlier This Year

Tyler’s latest run-in with the law comes just six months after he was accused of child abuse when his young son wandered off the congresswoman’s property for the second time.

At the time, Lauren stated there was “no excuse” for what happened. She noted that she was “very frustrated” by the incident. She revealed that the incident occurred last weekend while she was attending an event within her district.

Although Tyler was “watching him” at the time, the child left the residence, which is near a lake.



“A kind woman quickly and safely secured him,” Lauren shared. “And authorities were called as a precaution.”

The Windsor Police Department further confirmed that Tyler was cited on a misdemeanor charge of child abuse without injury.

Another similar incident occurred last summer, prompting Lauren to speak out about her son’s struggles.

“Tyler has been doing a great job getting his life on track as a father and citizen over the past year,” she explained. “Unfortunately, this event stems from a miscommunication on monitoring my young grandson that recently led to him getting out of our house.”

Tyler has also experienced other legal woes. He was previously connected to a string of property thefts and vehicle trespasses. During that incident, he received multiple charges, including four felony counts of Criminal Possession of ID Documents.



