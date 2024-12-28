supermodel-and-actress-dayle-haddon-dies-at-76-in-suspected-carbon-monoxide-poisoning-accident

Dayle Haddon has died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in a tragic accident at the home of her son-in-law, Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor Marc Blucas.

According to CBS News, the Canadian actress and supermodel, 76, was discovered Friday at Blucas’ home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, following a police call to the property. Authorities reported detecting dangerously high levels of carbon monoxide inside the home, likely caused by a malfunctioning heating unit. It remains unclear whether Blucas, also known for starring in Hallmark films, was present at the time of the incident.

Authorities responded to a suspected carbon monoxide leak and discovered a 76-year-old man unconscious on the first floor of his home, according to a police report. He was immediately transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J., where he is currently receiving treatment. Police later identified the man as Walter Blucas.

RIP Dayle Haddon 🖤



Madame Claude (1977) pic.twitter.com/QiyQVBF1Tq — oui cinéma (@ouicinema) December 28, 2024

A woman was found deceased in a second-floor bedroom, later identified as Dayle Haddon. Eliot Gross, the deputy coroner for Bucks County, confirmed her identity in a statement to USA Today. He also noted that a toxicology report is underway to determine the official cause of death.

Family members residing in the main house on the property were reportedly unharmed by the suspected carbon monoxide leak.

Haddon’s Career, From Ballet to Hollywood to UNICEF Ambassador

Haddon, a Montreal native fluent in both English and French, initially pursued a career as a ballet dancer before rising to prominence as a model. She became the face of renowned brands like Revlon, Estée Lauder, Clairol, and Max Factor and graced the cover of Vogue magazine multiple times.

She transitioned to Hollywood in the early 1970s, making her film debut in Disney’s The World’s Greatest Athlete (1973). Over the years, she built an impressive filmography, featuring roles in Cheaters (1975), Madame Claude (1977), North Dallas Forty (1979), Desert Chase (1986), Jean Claude Van Damme’s sci-fi action flick Cyborg (1989), and Woody Allen’s Bullets Over Broadway (1994).

RIP Dayle Haddon of MADAME CLAUDE, NORTH DALLAS FORTY, THE LAST ROMANTIC LOVER & CYBORG, who apparently died of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning. 🙁 pic.twitter.com/Xf1TwtDn5U — James Kenney (@jfkenney) December 28, 2024

She was also the face of L’Oreal’s anti-aging products and wrote the book Ageless Beauty: A Woman’s Guide to Lifelong Beauty and Wellbeing.

Dayle Haddon’s Daughter Pay Tribute Following Her Mother’s Passing

Dayle’s daughter, Ryan Haddon, honored her mother with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. Ryan posted a collection of her mother’s magazine covers alongside moments from her impactful work as a UNICEF ambassador.

“She held so many up, saw their greatness sometimes hidden to them, and always built bridges with her own connections to help them ascend. She was everyone’s greatest champion. An inspiration to many,” Ryan wrote in part.

“Thank you everyone who was a part of her journey that helped to shape her, enrich her, and activate her to become the absolute gem that she is. She loved so many,” she added.

“A pure heart. A rich inner life. Touching so many lives. A life well lived. Rest in Light, Mom,” Ryan concluded her touching tribute.