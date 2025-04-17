Steely Dan Musician Dead at 68: Family Confirms Death of Drew Zingg

Drew Zingg, the renowned guitarist best known for his work with Steely Dan and Boz Scaggs, has passed away.

Videos by Suggest

Zingg was 68 years old. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

His family shared the news of his passing through an Instagram post.

“The Zingg family, his wife Katerina, his son Levon, and his brothers Peter and Chris are deeply saddened to tell you that earlier this week, Drew Zingg passed away in San Francisco,” the caption alongside a snapshot of Zingg.

“Drew devoted his life to sharing his unique gift and exceptional music talent, encyclopedic knowledge, and love of American music, using his brilliant skills as a guitarist and arranger, collaborating with so many artists he counted as mentors, friends, and colleagues, and bringing joy to audiences big and small. We will forever remember his ringing sound and his gentle, uplifting spirit on and off the stage.”

“Drew has been an amazing dad and a tremendous source of love and support to his family,” the post continued. “We are heartbroken as we are navigating this immense loss.”

Drew Zingg Cut His Music Chops in the NYC Club Scene

Born and raised in New York City, Zingg made his mark on the NYC club scene, performing alongside artists like Shawn Colvin. His connection with Donald Fagen eventually opened the door to an incredible opportunity—joining Steely Dan as lead guitarist and music director. Zingg toured with the iconic band for approximately two years, per Rock Cellar Magazine.

Zingg started touring with Scaggs in 1996 and also worked on the road or in the studio with artists like Marcus Miller, Rickie Lee Jones, David Sanborn, Gladys Knight, Alana Davis, and Patti Austin. In addition to collaborating on records with others, Zingg released one solo album in 2012, which included contributions from Scaggs and Michael McDonald.