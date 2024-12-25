hallmark-star-john-reardon-reveals-tonsil-cancer-diagnosis

Hallmark actor John Reardon has shared that he was diagnosed with tonsil cancer, describing the “long road” to recovery.

On December 24, the 49-year-old Hudson & Rex star shared an update about his health via Instagram, posting two photos alongside the announcement. One image showed him sitting in a hospital bed with his eyes closed, expressing gratitude to those who supported him throughout his fight against the illness.

“Last night was my first night out after my recovery from tonsil cancer,” he wrote alongside the image. “[It] Has been a long road between these two pictures, and the difference is from the love and support I received from my people in my life,” he continued. “My amazing partner @officialmeghanory [wife Meghan Ory] for taking on our whole world to help me get better. My brave kids who inspired me.”

Reardon starred alongside Ory in this year’s film Believe in Christmas, which is now available to stream on Hallmark+.

He also thanked his dad who took the actor for daly walks “even when it was hard for me to get out of bed – and I’m sure hard for him to see his son in pain,” he added. “My Mom @ocean__cottage who made me soups and ginger honey tea and green juices so I could get calories into my body. My sister and brother @dr_laura_reardon @marcreardon81 who helped with the kids and the challenges of life when I couldn’t.”

John Reardon Thanks the Hospital Staff For Their Care During His Cancer Treatment, ‘My Heroes’

The actor also thanked his in-laws, nanny, and neighbors for their support, meals, and encouragement during his cancer battle.

“Also, all the amazing doctors, nurses, technicians, hospital workers, psychologists, you are all my heroes, and I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he continued. “Kindness is an underappreciated quality in people. We should never undervalue it.”

“Celebrate it and distribute it as much as possible. It is free and life-changing,” Reardon wrote before adding, “Happy Holidays” along with a hands-making heart emoji.

Meghan Ory later shared the photo on her Instagram Stories, adding a heartfelt note.

“This man inspires me every day with his strength, his kindness and love that didn’t falter once even when he was in insane pain,” Ory wrote. “You are my hero.”

“So proud of you @johnny_reardon_” she continued. “And #cancerfree I love you love you love you.”