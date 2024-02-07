travis-kelce-discusses-his-super-bowl-celebration-plans-with-11-year-old-jeremiah-fennell

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday. The Chiefs have a chance to win their third Super Bowl ring in the last five seasons. With the Super Bowl taking place in Sin City this year, the event has a little more flare to it. But perhaps the celebration will be even more epic than the game. In an interview with 11-year-old reporter, Jeremiah Fennel, the Chiefs star revealed his potential celebration plans.

“Last year, we celebrated the Super Bowl win by going to the Wynn and going to Club XS. You can’t go to that yet, but maybe one day,” the star tight end said jokingly.

No Travel Ban For Chiefs Star’s Dad After Arrest

Patrick Mahomes Sr. was driving intoxicated in Texas last week. Reports indicate this has happened several times and the father of the Chiefs’ star has even served time for it. This could be Mahomes’ third DUI offense. Under Texas state law, that could mean him serving between 2-10 years in prison.

But the father of the Chiefs’ star will still be able to attend the big game this Sunday. Judge James Meredith, the judge on the case tells TMZ there is no travel ban for Mahomes Sr.

“Judge James Meredith — who handled the case in Smith County, Texas on Sunday following Mahomes Sr.’s DWI arrest — tells us he didn’t impose any travel ban on the elder Mahomes as part of his bond conditions … paving the way for Dad to watch his son play in Las Vegas in SB LVIII,” TMZ wrote.

Mahomes Calls Super Bowl ‘Humbling’ Experience

This weekend, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a chance to become a three-time Super Bowl Champion. He can also become a three-time Super Bowl MVP. Mahomes is already one of the greatest to ever play the position. Becoming a three-time champ would put him in rare company. But despite all the accolades, Mahomes says playing in the big game is still a ‘humbling’ experience.

“It’s humbling because I never thought I would be in this many Super Bowl games, honestly. You strive to be great but you understand how hard it is to even be in this game, and for us to be in my fourth one in my sixth year of starting truly is remarkable,” Mahomes told reporters.

“I don’t take it for granted because you never know if you’re going to be able to be back in this game.”